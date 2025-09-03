Left Menu

Tax Controversy Strikes UK's Deputy PM Angela Rayner

Angela Rayner, the UK deputy prime minister, faces resignation calls after admitting to tax discrepancies on a property purchase. Despite Prime Minister Keir Starmer's support, she referred herself for a standards investigation. Rayner blames incorrect advice and personal circumstances for the oversight.

  • United Kingdom

Deputy British Prime Minister Angela Rayner is under intense scrutiny after conceding to tax discrepancies on her recent property acquisition.

In the wake of speculations, Rayner acknowledged her error regarding a purchase in Hove and sought an independent review. Challenges in her personal life, including a divorce and a son's health, she claims, contributed to the mishap.

While Prime Minister Keir Starmer stands by her, opposition voices, notably from Kemi Badenoch, have criticized her perceived hypocrisy, given her history of condemning tax evaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

