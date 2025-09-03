Protecting Central Bank Independence: A Crucial Economic Pillar

On Wednesday, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey underscored the gravity of maintaining the U.S. Federal Reserve's independence, describing potential threats as a 'very serious' issue. During a House of Commons' Treasury Committee hearing, Bailey remarked on the Federal Reserve's esteemed reputation for independent decision-making.

Bailey expressed significant concern, asserting that compromising the central bank's autonomy in favor of other government decisions could lead to dangerous consequences. His testimony highlighted the importance of safeguarding this cornerstone of economic stability.

As central banks play a crucial role in economic management, trading their independence could undermine economic confidence. Bailey's remarks serve as a reminder of the risks involved in politicizing central bank functions.

(With inputs from agencies.)