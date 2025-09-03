Left Menu

Geopolitical Allegories: Diplomatic Interplay

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed claims made by U.S. President Donald Trump, who suggested that Putin, along with China’s Xi Jinping and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, conspired against America. He mentioned positive support from China's talks for the Russia-U.S. summit in Alaska amid ongoing Ukraine tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:00 IST
Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In an unexpected twist of diplomatic rhetoric, Russian President Vladimir Putin remarked on Wednesday about U.S. President Donald Trump's public humor. The comment came after Trump's suggestion that Putin had joined forces with China's Xi Jinping and North Korea's Kim Jong Un in a geopolitical ploy against the United States.

Putin highlighted that during discussions held in China, international counterparts expressed full support for the forthcoming Russia-U.S. summit scheduled in Alaska. The countries, he noted, were hopeful that these diplomatic engagements could contribute meaningfully towards resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

Trump, voicing his displeasure, claimed on Truth Social he was 'very disappointed' with Putin, fueling commentary on the alleged alliance between Xi, Putin, and Kim amid complex international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

