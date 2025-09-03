Left Menu

Trump Urges Hamas to Release Hostages for Gaza Peace

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Hamas to release all hostages to end the conflict in Gaza. He emphasized that freeing all 20 hostages could rapidly change the situation. Trump's statement was made on Truth Social, expressing a direct approach to resolving the conflict.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated his firm stance on the ongoing conflict in Gaza, calling for immediate action from Hamas.

Trump urged the group to release all 20 hostages, claiming it as a pivotal move that could swiftly conclude the war.

His statement, posted on Truth Social, outlined a clear strategy for resolving the crisis, emphasizing the urgent need for decisive steps by Hamas.

