Iran-IAEA Inspection Stalemate: What's Next?

A recently circulated report by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, reviewed by The Associated Press, indicates a standstill in talks between Iran and the IAEA regarding the resumption of inspections at sites bombed by Israel and the US in June.

In a statement, Rafael Grossi, the Director-General of the UN nuclear agency, emphasized the urgency of finalizing technical modalities to allow the complete restart of the agency's inspections.

As tensions rise, the report underscores the critical need for diplomatic efforts to bridge the gap and ensure compliance with international nuclear standards.