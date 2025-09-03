Protest Outside BJP MLA's Residence Amplifies Political Tensions

A heated protest by Samajwadi Party's women's wing outside BJP MLA Ketakee Singh's residence in Lucknow on Wednesday has intensified political tensions. Enraged by Singh's comments about missing 'taps' from the former chief minister's residence, the protesters gathered, holding banners and chanting slogans.

In response, Ketakee Singh accused the women of creating a ruckus that frightened her daughter, causing her to skip school. Singh, who was in Ballia during the incident, plans to file a police report and has discussed the situation with BJP leaders.

The protest stemmed from insults targeting Akhilesh Yadav and escalated as the Samajwadi Party accused Singh of corruption and involvement in illegal activities. Meanwhile, the police intervened and removed the protesters, adhering to protocols for handling demonstrations involving women.

