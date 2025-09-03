Left Menu

Nestle's Leadership Shake-Up: A Crisis Amid Allegations

Nestle's former CEO, Laurent Freixe, was dismissed after allegations of improper favoritism linked to a romantic relationship with an employee. The scandal prompted two investigations, revealing a breach of conduct. Nespresso's Philipp Navratil has been appointed the new CEO, tasked with steering the company through this turbulent period.

Updated: 03-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 22:51 IST
In a significant leadership shake-up, Nestle has dismissed its former CEO, Laurent Freixe, following allegations of improper favoritism tied to a romantic relationship with an employee.

Despite the lack of evidence in initial investigations, persistent complaints led to a broader inquiry, which ultimately led to Freixe's dismissal.

Stepping into the role is Philipp Navratil, Nespresso's former head, aiming to guide the Swiss food giant through this challenging time and restore investor confidence.

