Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy

In a bold move to tackle drug trafficking from Latin America, President Donald Trump escalated his administration's military involvement with a strike on a Venezuelan drug cartel in the Caribbean. This action has raised concerns with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who fears potential threats to Mexican sovereignty.

On a diplomatic front, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the Mexican leader to assert the significance of bilateral cooperation on issues of Western Hemisphere security, trade, and migration. With Trump's persistent demands and threats, the region remains on edge, particularly as US warships patrol Latin American waters.

Trump's administration stands firm on its stance against drug cartels, citing the recent military strike as a deterrent to smugglers. Despite Mexican efforts to apprehend cartel figures, the focus remains on a cooperative security approach without compromising national sovereignty, with discussions leaning towards a memorandum of understanding rather than a formal agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)