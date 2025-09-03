Left Menu

Manjhi Seeks 20 Seats Amidst Bihar's Political Turmoil

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi demands 20 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections for the Hindustani Awam Morcha, shining a spotlight on NDA dynamics. Meanwhile, opposition's voter rights campaign stirs controversy, challenging electoral integrity, as BJP lashes out against Rahul Gandhi's comments on PM Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:50 IST
Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant political maneuver, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha, staked his claim for 20 seats in the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. The elections are anticipated to occur in October or November, although the Election Commission of India has yet to finalize the dates.

Highlighting the sentiments of grassroots supporters, Manjhi stated, "Our demand is for the allocation of seats that uphold our dignity within the political framework. The NDA's acknowledgment of our party's role should translate into granting us a minimum of 20 seats." The Hindustani Awam Morcha remains allied with the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

This demand surfaces in the aftermath of the opposition's 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra,' which spotlighted allegations of voter disenfranchisement. The concerns were echoed by Rahul Gandhi, the Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition, who criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision exercise. The BJP and its allies have fiercely countered these accusations, accusing the opposition of undermining democratic processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

