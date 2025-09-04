Controversial Strike: Trump's Bold Move Against Venezuelan Cartels

President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended a lethal military strike against a Venezuelan gang, describing it as a crucial step to send a clear message to Latin American drug cartels. The operation was intended to discourage drug smugglers from bringing narcotics into the United States, Trump asserted.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, in an appearance on "Fox & Friends," suggested this strike could be the beginning of a broader campaign against Venezuelan cartels blamed by Trump for supplying fentanyl and other illicit drugs to the US. He accused Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro of transforming his country into a 'narco-state'.

The legality of the strike, which reportedly killed 11 individuals in international waters, has been questioned by international warfare experts. Despite a lack of evidence to support claims against the Tren de Aragua gang, Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated that such operations would continue if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)