Supreme Showdown: Trump Administration's Tariff Battle
The Trump administration has escalated its fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court, seeking a swift ruling affirming the president's authority to impose trade penalties under federal law. This move follows an appeals court ruling deeming most of Trump's tariffs illegal under emergency powers law.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant legal move, the Trump administration presented a case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing for the president's right to enforce extensive trade tariffs under federal regulation.
This legal step aims to overturn a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which had declared many of President Donald Trump's tariff measures as contravening the emergency powers statute.
Although the appeals court has temporarily upheld the tariffs, the administration urges the Supreme Court for prompt intervention to resolve the matter definitively, as per a petition released to The Associated Press.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Extradition Drama: Italian Appeals Court Reviews Nord Stream Sabotage Suspect
UPDATE 2-US appeals court allows Trump's EPA to nix climate grants
Appeals Court Backs Trump on Climate Fund Freeze
Federal appeals court panel rejects Trump administration's use of the Alien Enemies Act to expel Venezuelan immigrants, reports AP.