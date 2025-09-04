Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Trump Administration's Tariff Battle

The Trump administration has escalated its fight over tariffs to the Supreme Court, seeking a swift ruling affirming the president's authority to impose trade penalties under federal law. This move follows an appeals court ruling deeming most of Trump's tariffs illegal under emergency powers law.

Updated: 04-09-2025 07:46 IST
Supreme Showdown: Trump Administration's Tariff Battle
In a significant legal move, the Trump administration presented a case before the Supreme Court on Wednesday, arguing for the president's right to enforce extensive trade tariffs under federal regulation.

This legal step aims to overturn a decision by the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, which had declared many of President Donald Trump's tariff measures as contravening the emergency powers statute.

Although the appeals court has temporarily upheld the tariffs, the administration urges the Supreme Court for prompt intervention to resolve the matter definitively, as per a petition released to The Associated Press.



