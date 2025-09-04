Political Scandal: Former Minister Accused of Casteist Abuse by Bodyguards

In Latehar district, a controversy has erupted involving former cabinet minister and Congress leader K N Tripathi. His bodyguards, a tribal and a Dalit, have accused him of hurling casteist slurs and slapping them over a traffic snarl, leading to a police complaint.

The bodyguards filed a 'Zero FIR' at Medininagar Town police station, and officers have since transferred it to Latehar police station. A case is being investigated under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, amid calls for stringent action against the politician.

Tripathi, denying the allegations, claims he merely advised vigilance and managed to clear the jam independently. He asserts the charges are retaliatory and lack merit, a stance that has provoked strong reactions from the Jharkhand Police Men's Association, which demands serious repercussions for the alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)