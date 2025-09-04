Left Menu

OBC Protest Ends as Maharashtra Government Commits to Reservation Protection

The OBC protest ended after Maharashtra's government assured that their reservation would remain unaffected by decisions on the Maratha quota. OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save guaranteed that 12 of the 14 demands from the Rashtriya OBC Mahasangh would be addressed, preserving existing OBC reservations.

An organisation representing OBC communities has concluded its protest following assurances provided by the Maharashtra government. The protest, which spanned six days, focused on fears concerning the Maratha quota potentially impacting existing OBC reservations.

State OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save met with demonstrators, guaranteeing that the Other Backward Classes' reservation would remain intact. He represented Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in delivering this commitment, emphasizing the government's dedication to maintaining the current reservation setup.

The protest, driven by a hunger strike in Nagpur's Samvidhan Chowk, transpired as a reaction to activist Manoj Jarange's fast advocating for Maratha quotas. Minister Save assured that a majority of the OBC group's demands would be considered, highlighting the creation of development corporations state-wide for targeted community assistance. Supporters of the cause have appreciated the government's commitment to an inclusive reservation policy.

