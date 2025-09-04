Uttar Pradesh's Employment Surge: Yogi Adityanath's Vision for Youth

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared his government's determination to provide employment opportunities for the state's youth, underscoring a significant surge in job creation. Speaking on Thursday, Adityanath highlighted the availability of over 60 lakh jobs through private investment alongside announcements of various upcoming recruitment drives.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 2,251 crore in the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority area. Highlighting robust recruitment efforts across sectors, he shared that recent large-scale hirings included more than 60,000 police personnel and 2,538 child development supervisors, with plans for staff nurses and teachers soon to follow.

Attributing the success to policy clarity and investor-friendly initiatives, Adityanath emphasized job creation as a cornerstone of his vision for a developed India. He criticized past political regimes for societal divisions and promised a secure and inclusive environment for traders under his administration.

