Europe's Dilemma: Security Guarantees for Postwar Ukraine

European nations face a daunting challenge as they seek to secure a postwar Ukraine. This week, leaders of a coalition of countries gathered in Paris to address security guarantees for Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities, with no immediate signs of a ceasefire.

While the coalition, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calls for US backing in any European military reassurances, US President Donald Trump's position remains unclear as he distances from advocating for a Ukraine ceasefire.

The uncertainties surrounding US involvement and the absence of a clear ceasefire plan underscore the difficulties Europe faces in deterring future Russian aggression and ensuring stability in a postwar Ukraine.