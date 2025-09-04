Left Menu

Europe's Dilemma: Security Guarantees for Postwar Ukraine

European countries face challenges in securing postwar Ukraine as coalition leaders meet to discuss security guarantees. With a lack of clear US backing and ongoing Russian hostility, a ceasefire remains elusive. The complexity of support and military commitments leaves Europe's role in Ukraine uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-09-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 14:14 IST
Europe's Dilemma: Security Guarantees for Postwar Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

European nations face a daunting challenge as they seek to secure a postwar Ukraine. This week, leaders of a coalition of countries gathered in Paris to address security guarantees for Ukraine amid ongoing hostilities, with no immediate signs of a ceasefire.

While the coalition, including French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calls for US backing in any European military reassurances, US President Donald Trump's position remains unclear as he distances from advocating for a Ukraine ceasefire.

The uncertainties surrounding US involvement and the absence of a clear ceasefire plan underscore the difficulties Europe faces in deterring future Russian aggression and ensuring stability in a postwar Ukraine.

TRENDING

1
Dun & Bradstreet Shines at ESG Leadership Summit 2025

Dun & Bradstreet Shines at ESG Leadership Summit 2025

 India
2
Flood Woes in Punjab: Assessing the Damage

Flood Woes in Punjab: Assessing the Damage

 India
3
BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony, alleges Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

BJP has dictatorial, colonial mindset; wants to turn Bengal into its colony,...

 India
4
Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students

Navi Japan: Gateway to Global Careers for Indian Students

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025