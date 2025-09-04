Political Dynamics in Tamil Nadu: BJP's Strategic Moves Amidst Alliance Changes

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Thursday downplayed AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran's departure from the NDA, assuring that democratic parties aiming to unseat the DMK will come together.

Thirupathy remarked that while differences among allies are common, nothing should be taken as final, with elections still distant. He reiterated confidence that the NDA in Tamil Nadu, led by AIADMK, will reveal itself closer to the elections. His commentary followed Dhinakaran's exit and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam leaving the coalition.

Thirupathy also dismissed rift rumors within the BJP after K Annamalai missed a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, attributing it to prior commitments.