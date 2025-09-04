Supreme Scrutiny: Trump's Executive Power Tested

The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to examine several significant legal battles surrounding President Donald Trump's executive power. At the forefront are cases regarding sweeping tariffs, immigration enforcement, and the controversial removal of a Federal Reserve governor. These actions have sparked intense debate over the constitutional limits of presidential authority.

Loyola Law School professor Jessica Levinson notes that the upcoming court term will essentially be a 'Does the president have the power to do that?' season. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court's stance on these issues will be critical, as Trump's administration seeks to justify its broad interpretation of executive power.

Key cases involve Trump's tariffs under the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, immigration policies relying on an 18th-century law, and the dismissal of Fed governor Lisa Cook. Each case will further define the boundaries of presidential influence, impacting U.S. governance and policy-making.