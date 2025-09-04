Amit Shah's Hyderabad Visit: Ganesh Festivities and Political Agendas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the Ganesh immersion procession in Hyderabad on September 6, according to Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao. The event is one of the city's largest, and Shah's participation underscores its significance.

Aside from addressing the crowd at Mozamjahi Market, Shah will inaugurate an exhibition chronicling the 46-year history of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti. Additionally, he will meet with party leaders and lay the virtual foundation stone for the Sashastra Seema Bal's 28th battalion headquarters.

In political developments, Rao commended the reduction in GST slabs as a historic decision benefitting the middle and lower classes. Also, amid corruption allegations, former BRS leader K Kavitha resigned from her party, which further stirred the political landscape.

