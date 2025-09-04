Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Congress MLA Faces Misconduct Charges

Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil faces an FIR over alleged sexual misconduct and stalking on social media. Accusations include harassment and intimidation. Following complaints, he resigned as state Youth Congress president and was suspended from Congress. The party plans to appoint a new Youth Congress leader shortly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 04-09-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Controversy has struck the Congress party as MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil faces legal charges for alleged sexual misconduct and social media stalking. The Crime Branch police filed an FIR, citing sections on stalking, criminal intimidation, and causing a nuisance, according to police sources on Thursday.

Mamkoottathil stands accused of persistently following women online, inflicting mental and emotional distress, and issuing threats via social media messages. The case was initiated from complaints by five individuals, despite no direct victims filing official complaints against Mamkoottathil so far.

The fallout led to Mamkoottathil resigning from his position as state Youth Congress president, and he was subsequently suspended from Congress. Opposition leader V D Satheesan noted that Congress leaders acted swiftly and decisively, with plans to appoint a new Youth Congress president underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

