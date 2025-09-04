Controversy Erupts as Congress MLA Faces Misconduct Charges

Controversy has struck the Congress party as MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil faces legal charges for alleged sexual misconduct and social media stalking. The Crime Branch police filed an FIR, citing sections on stalking, criminal intimidation, and causing a nuisance, according to police sources on Thursday.

Mamkoottathil stands accused of persistently following women online, inflicting mental and emotional distress, and issuing threats via social media messages. The case was initiated from complaints by five individuals, despite no direct victims filing official complaints against Mamkoottathil so far.

The fallout led to Mamkoottathil resigning from his position as state Youth Congress president, and he was subsequently suspended from Congress. Opposition leader V D Satheesan noted that Congress leaders acted swiftly and decisively, with plans to appoint a new Youth Congress president underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)