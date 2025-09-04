Left Menu

Former Gojek Co-founder and Minister Nadiem Makarim Detained in Corruption Probe

Nadiem Makarim, an ex-education minister and Gojek's co-founder, is accused of corruption over improper Chromebook procurement. Investigators claim Makarim misused his ministerial authority, leading to significant financial losses. He's detained for 20 days as part of the investigation into the $121.85 million case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 17:38 IST
Nadiem Makarim, former Indonesian education minister and Gojek co-founder, has been implicated in a corruption scandal involving procurement malpractices. Officials accuse him of misappropriating funds in the acquisition of Chromebook laptops, allegedly causing an estimated state loss of 1.98 trillion rupiah.

The attorney general's office declared Makarim a suspect in dealings that seemingly favored Google's Chromebooks due to tailored specifications. Makarim, held in detention for a 20-day period during the investigation, protested his innocence, claiming divine protection would reveal the truth.

Accusations include exploiting his ministerial position to benefit financially. Google's response distanced itself from direct transactions, emphasizing engagements through third-party resellers. Meanwhile, GoTo Gojek Tokopedia remains under scrutiny following an office raid, although the extent of their involvement is unconfirmed.

