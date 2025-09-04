Security Tightens in Manipur as Modi Visit Looms

As rumors swirl about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur later this month, stringent security measures have been implemented, designating Churachandpur district a 'no drone zone' on Thursday. This move aims to enhance safety during the visit of the VVIP.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, strictly prohibits any aviation devices, including drones and balloons, in Churachandpur unless government-approved. Violators will face legal repercussions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and other relevant laws.

Modi's visit, reportedly planned for September 13 after Mizoram, hasn't been confirmed by officials in New Delhi or Imphal. The Manipur BJP also remains silent on the matter, as the state grapples with ethnic tensions that have claimed over 260 lives.