Security Tightens in Manipur as Modi Visit Looms

Amidst speculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Manipur, Churachandpur district is declared a 'no drone zone' to strengthen security. The visit is yet to be officially confirmed. Recent ethnic violence in Manipur has heightened tensions, with over 260 killed between Meiteis and Kukis due to tribal status disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 18:18 IST
As rumors swirl about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated visit to Manipur later this month, stringent security measures have been implemented, designating Churachandpur district a 'no drone zone' on Thursday. This move aims to enhance safety during the visit of the VVIP.

The order, issued by District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S, strictly prohibits any aviation devices, including drones and balloons, in Churachandpur unless government-approved. Violators will face legal repercussions under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and other relevant laws.

Modi's visit, reportedly planned for September 13 after Mizoram, hasn't been confirmed by officials in New Delhi or Imphal. The Manipur BJP also remains silent on the matter, as the state grapples with ethnic tensions that have claimed over 260 lives.

