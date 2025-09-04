Suspensions and Slogans: Chaos Reigns in West Bengal Assembly

In a dramatic session of the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday, chaos erupted as five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) were suspended amid protests and loud sloganeering. The suspensions were prompted by heated discussions over alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserting that the BJP disrupted assembly proceedings.

The suspended MLAs included BJP Chief Whip Shankar Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Mihir Goswami, Ashok Dinda, and Bankim Ghosh. Notably, Suvendu Adhikari had already faced suspension on September 2. The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, took disciplinary action by ordering the suspension of Shankar Ghosh for the day, leading to his forcible removal by marshals. Agnimitra Paul and other BJP members were similarly escorted out under protest.

Suvendu Adhikari, while speaking to ANI, accused Mamata Banerjee of targeting the Modi community and announced plans to register a case against her. Meanwhile, Agnimitra Paul expressed discontent on social media, decrying the suspension of opposition members as a tactic employed by the state government to silence the voice of the Opposition, hinting at a backlash in the 2026 elections. The conflict underscores escalating tensions in West Bengal's political landscape, underlined by Chief Minister Banerjee's bold assertions against the BJP's alleged cultural and linguistic biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)