Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of 'Selling India's Dignity'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP-led Centre of compromising India's sovereignty by seeking favor from foreign powers. She criticized the BJP for pursuing an anti-Bengali agenda, undermining national unity, and attempting to erase the legacy of India's freedom struggle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 20:03 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led central government, alleging that it has compromised India's dignity by seeking favorable ties with international powers like the United States, Russia, China, and Israel.

In a fiery assembly speech amid disruptions from BJP members, Banerjee accused the central government of sacrificing national interests and undermining India's sovereignty. She condemned the BJP for its perceived dictatorial policies and challenged its vision for turning West Bengal into a political stronghold.

Reaffirming her state's cultural and linguistic identity, Banerjee vowed to resist any imposition of a singular national narrative. She harshly criticized BJP leaders as undermining Bengali culture and history, concluding with a call to remove the BJP from power through democratic means.

