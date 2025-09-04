Strengthening Ties: US Delivers M28 Skytrucks to Nepali Army

The United States has fortified Nepal's airlifting and disaster response capacity with the delivery of two M28 Skytrucks, part of a USD 37 million Foreign Military Financing grant. The handover, occurring on Thursday, brings the Nepali Army's fleet of Skytrucks to a total of five.

Manufactured by Lockheed Martin's Polish subsidiary PZL Mielec, these aircraft are tailored for operations in demanding terrains, capable of short take-offs and landings from rugged airstrips. One of the new aircraft has been equipped as an air ambulance, enhancing medical evacuation capabilities.

The delivery ceremony at Tribhuvan International Airport, attended by US Ambassador Dean Thompson and senior Nepali officials, underscored the enduring friendship and cooperation between Nepal and the US. Foreign Affairs Minister Deuba highlighted the deal's significance in boosting the army's disaster response prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)