Thakur Criticizes Congress Over Himachal Disaster Management

Former Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has sharply criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government, accusing it of evading responsibilities in the face of a natural disaster. Thakur alleges that the state administration misleads the public about financial contributions from the Centre.

Thakur pointed out that in 2013, the Congress-led UPA government removed the designation of 'natural disaster' as a 'national disaster,' questioning the basis for the current demands for such a declaration by the Himachal government. He claims there is a discrepancy between public accusations and Assembly admissions regarding central aid.

The MP further criticized the Congress's announcement of Rs 4,500 crore in aid, highlighting that only Rs 256 crore has been released. Despite public claims, he states that Himachal has received Rs 1,087 crore in central funds in the current year alone. Over the past three years, Thakur reports a total of Rs 3,058 crore has been allocated by the Centre for disaster management.