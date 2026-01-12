Purulia Transforms Into a Frosty Wonderland: An Unprecedented Cold Wave

Over the past few days, Purulia district in West Bengal has experienced an extraordinary cold spell, with the mercury dipping to a record low of 4 degrees Celsius. This unusual frigid weather has led to the rare appearance of frost across the district's farmlands and vegetation.

Local officials reported that frost coated grassy fields, haystacks, bamboo poles, and even vehicles, evoking comparisons with typically colder regions such as Sikkim and Darjeeling. Known as 'ground frost,' this phenomenon occurs when ice crystals form directly on surfaces under favorable atmospheric conditions.

Residents and visitors were greeted with frost-covered scenery, a sight not common in the area. Experts clarified that this occurrence should not be confused with snowfall. It's essential to have clear skies, pollution-free air, and still wind conditions, all of which were met in Purulia during this cold spell.

(With inputs from agencies.)