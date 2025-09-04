Fed Independence at Risk: Senate Banking Committee Grills Trump Nominee

The independence of the Federal Reserve has come under scrutiny during a recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, as President Donald Trump's economic advisor, Stephen Miran, was questioned about his political neutrality. The session highlighted concerns over Trump's efforts to influence the Fed's monetary policies.

In an unprecedented move, Trump announced the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, leading to a lawsuit and a Justice Department investigation. Miran, supporting Trump's stance on interest rate cuts, emphasized his dedication to preserving the Fed's independence, despite questions about political alignment.

Republican lawmakers are eager to confirm Miran before the upcoming rate-setting meeting, though Democrats fear his appointment could compromise the Fed's autonomy. Analysts suggest that confirmed economic strategies may impact inflation and interest rates significantly.

