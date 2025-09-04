Left Menu

Fed Independence at Risk: Senate Banking Committee Grills Trump Nominee

Tensions rise over the Federal Reserve's independence as President Trump's nominee, Stephen Miran, faces tough questions at the Senate Banking Committee. Miran's commitment to maintaining Fed autonomy while supporting Trump's interest rate policies sparks debate on political influence over economic decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 21:56 IST
Fed Independence at Risk: Senate Banking Committee Grills Trump Nominee
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The independence of the Federal Reserve has come under scrutiny during a recent Senate Banking Committee hearing, as President Donald Trump's economic advisor, Stephen Miran, was questioned about his political neutrality. The session highlighted concerns over Trump's efforts to influence the Fed's monetary policies.

In an unprecedented move, Trump announced the firing of Fed Governor Lisa Cook, leading to a lawsuit and a Justice Department investigation. Miran, supporting Trump's stance on interest rate cuts, emphasized his dedication to preserving the Fed's independence, despite questions about political alignment.

Republican lawmakers are eager to confirm Miran before the upcoming rate-setting meeting, though Democrats fear his appointment could compromise the Fed's autonomy. Analysts suggest that confirmed economic strategies may impact inflation and interest rates significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

Currys Sales Surge Amid UK's Hot Summer; FTSE 100 Rises

 Global
2
Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

Tragic Lightning Strike Claims Two Lives in Jharkhand

 India
3
Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

Record-Breaking Birth: Baby Boy Weighs 5.2 kg at Madhya Pradesh Hospital

 India
4
Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

Uttarakhand Seeks Rs 5702.15 Crore Relief from Centre for Monsoon Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI powers next wave of sustainable business innovation

Education 5.0: AI and personalized learning drive the future of learning

AI-driven sustainability: How technology is reshaping corporate energy strategies

AI powers precision medicine and bioinformatics: Progress and challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025