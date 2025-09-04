Tripura BJP Plans Grand Celebrations for PM Modi's 75th Birthday

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced a slate of special community programs planned by the state BJP unit.

Saha confirmed that the party aims to celebrate this milestone with a series of social service activities reflecting Modi's contributions and achievements.

In addition, the BJP unit will mark the birth anniversaries of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, with preparations discussed in a meeting headed by Saha and state president Rajib Bhattacharjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)