Indian Army Hosts Global Defence Attaché Briefing to Address Peace and Security

The Indian Army held a significant briefing for foreign defence attachés to discuss contemporary global peace and security issues. With representatives from 53 nations, the event, led by Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, promoted discussions on India's strategic priorities and indigenous defence production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 22:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army recently convened its annual briefing for foreign defence attachés, focusing on contemporary global peace and security issues. This gathering aimed to present India's perspectives on these critical subjects.

Hosted at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment, 67 Defence Attachés from 53 nations participated in the discussions. Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi led interactions, emphasizing India's approach to addressing regional and global security challenges.

The event also offered insights into India's commitment to indigenous defence production and self-reliance, or 'Atmanirbharta'. The Army highlighted how this engagement fosters international understanding and collaboration to enhance global peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

