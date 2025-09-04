Funding Freeze Prompts Northwestern University President's Resignation

Northwestern University's president, Michael Schill, declared his resignation amid pressing budget issues linked to reduced federal funding from the Trump administration, announced on Thursday.

Schill, who has served the Illinois-based institution for three years, stressed the necessity for fresh leadership amid the financial turbulence affecting the university's research mission and its academic values.

Earlier in April, the Trump administration froze approximately $800 million in research grants following Republican critiques over the university's handling of antisemitism allegations during campus demonstrations concerning the Gaza conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)