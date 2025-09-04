Left Menu

Funding Freeze Prompts Northwestern University President's Resignation

Michael Schill, president of Northwestern University, announced his resignation amid financial challenges due to federal funding cuts by the Trump administration. Schill emphasized the need for new leadership as the school deals with nearly $800 million in frozen research funding, highlighting ongoing federal-level challenges while maintaining academic freedom.

Updated: 04-09-2025 23:18 IST
Northwestern University's president, Michael Schill, declared his resignation amid pressing budget issues linked to reduced federal funding from the Trump administration, announced on Thursday.

Schill, who has served the Illinois-based institution for three years, stressed the necessity for fresh leadership amid the financial turbulence affecting the university's research mission and its academic values.

Earlier in April, the Trump administration froze approximately $800 million in research grants following Republican critiques over the university's handling of antisemitism allegations during campus demonstrations concerning the Gaza conflict.

