TN CM Stalin greets Malayalis on Onam; leaders across parties extend wishes

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday extended greetings to those celebrating the harvest festival, Onam, in the state.Heartfelt Onam greetings to Malayali brothers and sisters who celebrate this harvest festival with joy and togetherness.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 14:08 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday extended greetings to those celebrating the harvest festival, Onam, in the state.

''Heartfelt Onam greetings to Malayali brothers and sisters who celebrate this harvest festival with joy and togetherness. The festival reflects equality and unity through floral decorations, cultural programmes, and the traditional sadya,'' the chief minister said in an official release.

Malayalis have preserved the tradition of honouring King Mahabali through the festivities, he added. ''Onam is a reminder that a nation's prosperity becomes meaningful only when it is shared equally with everyone,'' Stalin further said. The chief minister also noted that ''Malayalis have showcased the unique cultural heritage of South India through the festival.'' Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam chief T T V Dhinakaran also extended their greetings on the occasion.

