Left Menu

Punjab Cabinet Postponed Due to CM Mann's Illness Amid Flood Crisis

The Punjab Cabinet meeting was postponed as Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann fell ill. The meeting was to address ongoing relief efforts in flood-affected Punjab. Mann is recovering from viral fever and digestion issues. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann and continued flood assessment in his stead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:53 IST
Punjab Cabinet Postponed Due to CM Mann's Illness Amid Flood Crisis
meeting
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Friday and to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been postponed due to the chief minister's illness, officials reported. The cabinet was set to discuss the ongoing flood relief operations as Punjab deals with severe flooding.

The flood crisis in Punjab has been devastating, with 43 reported deaths and agricultural damage covering 1.71 lakh hectares. CM Mann is recovering from viral fever and digestive issues, halting his involvement in immediate relief coordination.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Punjab to assess the flood situation, visited Mann to check on his health. With Mann unable to join, Kejriwal proceeded to visit flood-affected areas, including Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, to oversee relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

Revenge and Rivalry: The Cycle of Violence in Pune

 India
2
Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education Reforms

Telangana CM Urges Teachers to Join State Reconstruction, Promises Education...

 India
3
AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy

 India
4
Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

Gurugram Metro Expansion: A Catalyst for Development

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025