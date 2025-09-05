Punjab Cabinet Postponed Due to CM Mann's Illness Amid Flood Crisis

The Punjab Cabinet meeting, scheduled for Friday and to be chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been postponed due to the chief minister's illness, officials reported. The cabinet was set to discuss the ongoing flood relief operations as Punjab deals with severe flooding.

The flood crisis in Punjab has been devastating, with 43 reported deaths and agricultural damage covering 1.71 lakh hectares. CM Mann is recovering from viral fever and digestive issues, halting his involvement in immediate relief coordination.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Punjab to assess the flood situation, visited Mann to check on his health. With Mann unable to join, Kejriwal proceeded to visit flood-affected areas, including Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district, to oversee relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)