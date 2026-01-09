BJP Protests Over Alleged Insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by AAP Leader
Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest near AAP headquarters against the alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by AAP's Atishi. They demanded action against her, accusing her of using tampered video footage. AAP leaders refuted the allegations, and forensic examination of the video was ordered.
Delhi BJP leaders and members of its Sikh cell staged a protest near the AAP headquarters on Friday. They demonstrated against the alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by party leader Atishi.
The protesters, including BJP MPs and MLAs, raised slogans against AAP and Atishi, calling for action against her. They were reacting to accusations during the Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly where Atishi was allegedly blamed for disparaging remarks tied to a programme marking Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary.
AAP leaders, including Atishi, have refuted the claims, asserting that the video was doctored. The recording has been sent for forensic examination as ordered by Speaker Vijender Gupta.
(With inputs from agencies.)
