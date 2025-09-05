Left Menu

Congress Eyes Comeback in Mizoram with Dampa Bypoll

Lal Thanzara, the president of the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, has expressed confidence in winning the upcoming bypoll for Dampa constituency. The seat became vacant after the death of an MNF legislator. A victory in Dampa is seen as crucial for the party's broader strategy for the 2028 assembly elections.

The Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Lal Thanzara, expressed optimism on Friday regarding his party's chances in the forthcoming bypoll for Dampa constituency. The bypoll schedule awaits the Election Commission's announcement following the vacancy left by the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga on July 21.

Lal Thanzara, speaking at an event in Aizawl, emphasized the strong faith that Dampa residents have in the Congress party. He suggested that a victory in Dampa would signal significant progress in their campaign for the 2028 assembly elections.

Further, Thanzara pointed to the upcoming Aizawl Municipal Corporation elections in 2026, viewing it as a critical stepping stone toward the 2028 assembly polls. As the Congress readies for both these significant events, the ruling Zoram People's Movement and the opposition Mizo National Front have already selected their bypoll candidates, including former health minister R. Lalthangliana and singer Vanlalsailova.

