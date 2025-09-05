Left Menu

Punjab MLA Evades Arrest in High-Profile Rape Case

Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra is on the run following rape allegations. Despite an anticipatory bail plea, he evaded arrest, claiming fear of a fake encounter. The Anti-Gangster Task Force is in pursuit. He faces charges after a woman accused him of deception and intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 05-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Escaping police custody, Punjab AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra faces serious allegations, including rape and criminal intimidation. Efforts to arrest him involve Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force.

The drama unfolded when Pathanmajra, upon receiving information about impending threats, fled police custody amidst firing and stone-pelting by supporters in Haryana.

Despite his plea for anticipatory bail, the court postponed the case, intensifying the search operation. Pathanmajra publicly criticized the Punjab administration and AAP leadership while vehemently denying involvement in the alleged crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

