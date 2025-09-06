Left Menu

Trump Challenges EU's Google Fine: A Call for Trade Action

Former U.S. President Donald Trump slammed the EU's decision to fine Google $3.46 billion over antitrust issues, labeling it a threat to American ingenuity. Trump warned of initiating a Section 301 proceeding to counter what he views as unfair penalties on American companies.

In an escalating trade dispute, former U.S. President Donald Trump has openly criticized the European Union's substantial $3.46 billion fine against tech giant Google. The EU's antitrust decision has been met with fierce objections from Trump, who sees it as a significant threat to American innovation and enterprise.

On Friday, Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to express his discontent, stating firmly, "We cannot let this happen to brilliant and unprecedented American Ingenuity." He implies that the penalties imposed are not only unjust but also detrimental to companies that contribute significantly to the American economy.

In response to the EU's actions, Trump has threatened to launch a Section 301 proceeding. Such a move could trigger a broader trade investigation against the EU, aiming to nullify the penalties he views as unfair to U.S. firms. This potential action underscores the ongoing tensions between the U.S. and EU regarding trade and regulation.

