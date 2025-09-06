Left Menu

Trump Engages in Critical Talks with Hamas Amid Hostage Crisis

Donald Trump announced that Washington is involved in deep negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas, urging them to release hostages held in Gaza. The negotiations underscore the gravity of the situation and the U.S. commitment to resolving the ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 02:37 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 02:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that Washington is actively engaged in intensive negotiations with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The discussions are focused on securing the release of hostages currently held in Gaza.

Trump emphasized the complexity and depth of the ongoing talks, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He urged Hamas to release all hostages, as their freedom remains a top priority for the United States.

The revelation of these diplomatic efforts underscores the critical nature of the crisis in Gaza and reflects the broader geopolitical challenges involved in negotiating peace and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

