Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Doral golf club near Miami, reigniting debate over his business interests and potential conflicts of interest. The U.S. president's decision to host the summit at one of his properties has been met with skepticism given previous criticisms over his blending of personal and political interests.

Trump, who skipped this year's summit in South Africa, justified the choice by stating that Doral would be the 'best location' for the high-profile event. However, the decision may prompt ethical concerns due to the prospect of significant revenue generation for Trump's enterprise from a taxpayer-funded event.

Despite the controversy, White House officials deny any conflict of interest, asserting that charges for attendees would be at-cost. Meanwhile, questions remain about the broader implications of intertwining presidential responsibilities with personal business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)