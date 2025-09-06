Left Menu

Trump's Doral: Venue for G20 Summit Sparks Controversy

Donald Trump plans to host the 2026 G20 summit at his Doral golf club in Miami. This decision raises concerns over potential conflicts of interest, reminiscent of previous controversies. Critics argue hosting such an event at his own property may violate ethical guidelines. The event's date remains unconfirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 04:18 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 04:18 IST
Donald Trump has announced that the 2026 G20 summit will be held at his Doral golf club near Miami, reigniting debate over his business interests and potential conflicts of interest. The U.S. president's decision to host the summit at one of his properties has been met with skepticism given previous criticisms over his blending of personal and political interests.

Trump, who skipped this year's summit in South Africa, justified the choice by stating that Doral would be the 'best location' for the high-profile event. However, the decision may prompt ethical concerns due to the prospect of significant revenue generation for Trump's enterprise from a taxpayer-funded event.

Despite the controversy, White House officials deny any conflict of interest, asserting that charges for attendees would be at-cost. Meanwhile, questions remain about the broader implications of intertwining presidential responsibilities with personal business ventures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

