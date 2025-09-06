Left Menu

Party Shake-Up: Sengottaiyan Stripped of AIADMK Posts

Senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan was removed from his party positions after urging General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to reinstate expelled party members. Palaniswami's decision came after Sengottaiyan publicly called for party unification within ten days during a media address in Erode.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, senior AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan has been stripped of his key positions within the party. This decision was announced by the party following Sengottaiyan's public call for General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to reinstate all expelled members.

The brief party statement confirmed that Sengottaiyan no longer holds the roles of state organizing secretary and Erode rural west district secretary. His removal follows his 'open talk' with the media, where he emphasized the need for party unity.

Sengottaiyan had challenged Palaniswami to work towards bringing expelled leaders back into the fold within ten days. The move marks a significant moment in AIADMK's internal dynamics as the party navigates its organizational strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

