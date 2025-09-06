Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Mass Arrests at U.S. Factory

South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung demands strong actions following the arrest of hundreds of Korean workers in a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai factory. In response, Foreign Minister Cho Hyun plans potential diplomatic engagement, highlighting rising tensions between Seoul and Washington amidst trade deal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:08 IST
South Korea is spearheading a diplomatic response after the unprecedented arrest of hundreds of its citizens during a U.S. immigration raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility. President Lee Jae Myung has directed a comprehensive government effort to address the situation.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun revealed that a specialized team has been formed to manage the fallout from the detention of over 300 Koreans, with plans for possible diplomatic talks in Washington if the need arises. This crackdown at the Georgia-based plant marks the largest enforcement of its kind by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The arrests come at a delicate time as the Trump administration and South Korea engage in negotiations over a complex trade agreement involving significant South Korean investments in the U.S. The incident adds a layer of strain to the already delicate diplomatic and economic relationship between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

