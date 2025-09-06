Emblem Controversy: Political and Religious Turmoil Unfolds in Kashmir

The use of the national emblem on a plaque at the Hazratbal shrine in Kashmir has triggered significant political and religious backlash. Political parties, including the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party, have called for accountability, while the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board faces demands for dismissal and legal action.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and former CM Mehbooba Mufti have labeled the installation as inappropriate and, in some interpretations, blasphemous, arguing that religious institutions are not the right venue for governmental symbols. The subsequent removal of the plaque by unidentified individuals has heightened tensions, prompting the police to pursue charges of breach of peace, rioting, and criminal conspiracy.

The controversy has also drawn in the BJP, which has expressed concerns about potential links to separatist elements and has called for a thorough investigation. Religious leaders and organizations emphasize adherence to Islamic traditions, warning against symbols at religious sites. The incident underscores the sensitive intersection of politics, religion, and identity in Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)