Goa BJP Targets Majority Win in 2027 Elections

Goa BJP chief Damodar Naik aims for the party to achieve 51% of total votes in the 2027 state assembly elections, up from 33.31% in 2022. The goal is to gift the victory to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. BJP previously achieved a 51% vote share in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Goa.

Updated: 06-09-2025 17:22 IST
  Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa, under the leadership of state chief Damodar Naik, is eyeing a significant victory in the 2027 assembly elections. Naik declared the party's objective to secure 51% of the total vote share, a considerable increase from the 33.31% achieved in the last assembly elections held in 2022.

Naik expressed confidence in forming the government in 2027, considering it a fitting tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Highlighting past successes, he pointed out that the BJP had reached a similar milestone during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the state.

The BJP demonstrated strength by retaining the North Goa parliamentary seat in 2024, though it faced a setback as the South Goa constituency was won by the Congress. Naik remains optimistic about replicating the party's previous performance through a unified effort, reflecting the people's current sentiment in Goa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

