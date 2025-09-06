Strategic Diplomatic Exchanges: PM Modi Meets President Murmu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan following his recent trip to Japan and China. The meeting came after Modi's participation in the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit, which focused on various global issues, including governance, security, and economic development.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday. The meeting, publicized by the President's office on social media, took place shortly after Modi's return from a diplomatic tour of Japan and China.
Modi's tour included attending the 25th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, held in Tianjin, China from August 31 to September 1, 2025. The summit addressed important global issues such as governance reform, counter-terrorism, and economic cooperation.
The discussions at the summit were deemed productive and they focused on strategies for sustainable development, enhancing global security, and fostering financial cooperation among the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
