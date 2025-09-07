Left Menu

Trump's Fictional ‘Chipocalypse Now’: A Political Drama in Chicago

Former US President Donald Trump stirred controversy by sharing a parody meme related to Chicago, hinting at sending National Guard troops and immigration agents. His post was met with backlash, while Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker criticized Trump's actions as dictatorial. Trump has plans for increased federal enforcement in Democratic-led cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-09-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 02:11 IST
Trump's Fictional ‘Chipocalypse Now’: A Political Drama in Chicago
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fiery social media post over the weekend, former US President Donald Trump hinted at deploying National Guard troops and immigration agents to Chicago, sparking widespread backlash. The post featured a meme parodying the iconic film 'Apocalypse Now,' altering its message to read 'Chipocalypse Now.'

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was quick to react, labeling Trump a 'wannabe dictator' and emphasizing that the president's combative stance towards a significant American city is both unprecedented and alarming. Trump's administration has previously increased enforcement in other Democratic-led cities, provoking legal challenges and public outcry.

While Trump's plans for Chicago remain vague, his combative rhetoric continues to sow division. The former president's suggestion of near-limitless power, particularly in deploying the National Guard, raises concerns about federal overreach in domestic affairs. City and state leaders have vowed to oppose any such actions, potentially setting the stage for legal confrontations.

TRENDING

1
Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

Drone Strike at Zaporizhzhia: Minimal Impact but High Stakes

 Global
2
Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

Sabalenka Triumphs at U.S. Open: A Grand Slam Milestone

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

Aryna Sabalenka: A Tennis Titan’s Journey to Grand Slam Glory

 Global
4
Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Australian Warships

Tensions Rise in Taiwan Strait as Chinese Military Warns Canadian and Austra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025