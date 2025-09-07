Trump's Fictional ‘Chipocalypse Now’: A Political Drama in Chicago

In a fiery social media post over the weekend, former US President Donald Trump hinted at deploying National Guard troops and immigration agents to Chicago, sparking widespread backlash. The post featured a meme parodying the iconic film 'Apocalypse Now,' altering its message to read 'Chipocalypse Now.'

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was quick to react, labeling Trump a 'wannabe dictator' and emphasizing that the president's combative stance towards a significant American city is both unprecedented and alarming. Trump's administration has previously increased enforcement in other Democratic-led cities, provoking legal challenges and public outcry.

While Trump's plans for Chicago remain vague, his combative rhetoric continues to sow division. The former president's suggestion of near-limitless power, particularly in deploying the National Guard, raises concerns about federal overreach in domestic affairs. City and state leaders have vowed to oppose any such actions, potentially setting the stage for legal confrontations.