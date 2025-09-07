Controversy Erupts Over TRAI's Rejection of Congress SMS Campaign
The Congress accused TRAI of rejecting their attempt to send SMS links to a documentary about alleged fraud in Maharashtra elections, citing "protest content" as the reason. They view this as evidence of coordinated governmental efforts to suppress information about election malpractices.
The Congress on Sunday accused TRAI of blocking their SMS campaign intended to disseminate a documentary link alleging electoral malpractice in Maharashtra. According to Congress, their attempt was thwarted as the content was marked as "protest-related" by the regulatory body.
Praveen Chakravarty, head of Congress' data analytics, highlighted what he termed as synchronized efforts by various government bodies to suppress the documentary, suggesting this coordination evidenced guilt in the alleged electoral fraud.
Congress members, including Manickam Tagore, criticized senior officials including Amit Shah and Ashwini Vaishnav for censorship, asserting that TRAI's blocking of their SMS links undermines democracy and prevents truth from reaching the masses.
