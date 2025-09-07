Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

As the sun dipped below the Chicago skyline, several thousand demonstrators surged through downtown, voicing their opposition to President Donald Trump's threats to increase immigration enforcement and flood the streets with agents. The protest coincided with muted Mexican Independence Day celebrations, dampened by fear of deportations.

The urgency felt deeply personal for many, like Tracy Quinonez, who marched in memory of her Guatemalan refugee father, and Peg Devlin, standing against what she deemed the rise of fascism that her mother escaped in Europe. Protesters, brandishing Chicago flags, opposed Trump's considerations of deploying the National Guard in Chicago, a proposal Vice President JD Vance said wasn't imminent.

While immigration enforcement agencies have yet to increase their presence visibly, the threat alone hushed celebrations in normally vibrant neighborhoods. Mexican festivals were curtailed or canceled amidst fears of raids. The specter of military intervention looms, as Trump previously deployed forces in Democratic strongholds like Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.