Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Resignation Shakes Japan's Political Landscape

Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is set to resign to prevent a split in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The announcement will be made at a press conference, highlighting political tensions within the party. The news follows a report by public broadcaster NHK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:25 IST
Ishiba
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a surprising political development, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to resign, as confirmed by the government on Sunday.

The announcement will be made at a press conference scheduled for 6 p.m. local time, following a report by public broadcaster NHK.

Sources suggest that Ishiba's decision to step down is aimed at preventing a potential rift within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, highlighting internal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

