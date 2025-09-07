Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Resignation Shakes Japan's Political Landscape

In a surprising political development, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to resign, as confirmed by the government on Sunday.

The announcement will be made at a press conference scheduled for 6 p.m. local time, following a report by public broadcaster NHK.

Sources suggest that Ishiba's decision to step down is aimed at preventing a potential rift within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, highlighting internal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)