Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Resignation Shakes Japan's Political Landscape
Japan's Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, is set to resign to prevent a split in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. The announcement will be made at a press conference, highlighting political tensions within the party. The news follows a report by public broadcaster NHK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:25 IST
- Country:
- Japan
In a surprising political development, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to resign, as confirmed by the government on Sunday.
The announcement will be made at a press conference scheduled for 6 p.m. local time, following a report by public broadcaster NHK.
Sources suggest that Ishiba's decision to step down is aimed at preventing a potential rift within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, highlighting internal tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump's US Open Return: A Grand Slam of Politics and Luxury
Punjab Flood Politics: Allegations, Unmet Demands, and Photo-Ops
Controversy Erupts at Hazratbal Mosque: A Clash of Faith and Politics
Starmer's Power Move: A New Era in British Politics
National Emblem Dispute at Hazratbal: A Clash of Beliefs and Politics