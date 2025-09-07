Turmoil in Tokyo: Japan Awaits New Prime Minister
With Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba set to resign, the race to determine his successor intensifies. The Liberal Democratic Party faces a complex leadership selection process amidst a parliamentary minority. Historical precedents may influence the outcome, potentially leading to new political alliances to secure governance.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's impending resignation has sparked a heated contest to find his successor. As Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, which has largely dominated Japan's post-war political scene, grapples with a minority in both parliamentary houses, the route to selecting a new leader becomes increasingly arduous.
The initial step is for the LDP to select a new president. Candidates in the party leadership contest must secure 20 nominations from party lawmakers to qualify. They will then engage in debates and campaigns before lawmakers and rank-and-file LDP members cast their votes. If no candidate achieves a majority, a run-off between the top two candidates ensues, with a reduced vote share from rank-and-file members.
The complexity extends to parliament, where the LDP lacks a guaranteed majority. The lower house, wielding greater power, initially votes on the prime ministerial candidate. If a consensus is not reached, voting passes to the upper house. In case of disagreement, the lower house's decision prevails. Japan's political future hangs in the balance in this intricate power struggle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Race Looms as Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba Resigns
Clashes Erupt as Protests Defy Ban on Palestine Action Outside UK Parliament
Global Coalition Gathers to Fortify Ukraine's Defense Amid Russia Tensions
Global Coalition Forms 'Reassurance Force' for Post-Conflict Ukraine
Modi govt must introduce law for implementing Article 15(5) in Parliament's Winter session: Cong