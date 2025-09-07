Turmoil in Tokyo: Japan Awaits New Prime Minister

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's impending resignation has sparked a heated contest to find his successor. As Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party, which has largely dominated Japan's post-war political scene, grapples with a minority in both parliamentary houses, the route to selecting a new leader becomes increasingly arduous.

The initial step is for the LDP to select a new president. Candidates in the party leadership contest must secure 20 nominations from party lawmakers to qualify. They will then engage in debates and campaigns before lawmakers and rank-and-file LDP members cast their votes. If no candidate achieves a majority, a run-off between the top two candidates ensues, with a reduced vote share from rank-and-file members.

The complexity extends to parliament, where the LDP lacks a guaranteed majority. The lower house, wielding greater power, initially votes on the prime ministerial candidate. If a consensus is not reached, voting passes to the upper house. In case of disagreement, the lower house's decision prevails. Japan's political future hangs in the balance in this intricate power struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)