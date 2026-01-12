Left Menu

Delhi Hosts Largest Ever Commonwealth Parliamentary Summit

The 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, is set to be the largest yet, with participation from over 42 countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event in Delhi, featuring discussions on governance, innovation, and parliamentary cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:10 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Parliament of India is hosting the 28th Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC), marking it as the largest gathering in the summit's history. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, chairing the event, announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference on January 15.

This significant event, scheduled from January 14 to 16, will delve into key topics like shared parliamentary values, the impact of social media on parliamentarians, and the integration of artificial intelligence within parliaments. Notably, an app and a web-based management system have been developed for the conference, emphasizing a paperless approach.

While countries like Pakistan and recently, Bangladesh, will not be attending, 42 nations have confirmed their participation. The event follows Uganda's hosting of the 27th CSPOC and is set to conclude with a special post-conference tour in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

