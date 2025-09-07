Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds PM Modi's Brief Visit to Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated brief visit to Manipur has been criticized by the Congress as an insult to the locals who have awaited his visit amidst ongoing ethnic unrest for over two years. This comes after over 260 deaths and significant displacement due to tribal violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 14:08 IST
Controversy Surrounds PM Modi's Brief Visit to Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13, sparking controversy due to the brevity of his stay. The Congress has labeled the visit as an 'insult' to the state's residents, who have awaited his presence for 29 months.

Congress communications official Jairam Ramesh criticized the planned three-hour visit, dismissing it as a 'non-visit' and questioning Modi's intentions. The short stay has angered some politicians, who view it as insensitive to local suffering.

Manipur has faced significant ethnic violence since May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced. The central government imposed President's rule after the Chief Minister's resignation.

TRENDING

1
Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

Ukraine Drone Strikes Disrupt Russian Oil Supplies

 Global
2
Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

Hyundai and Tata Cut Prices as GST Rates Drop

 India
3
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting

 India
4
Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

Russian LNG Tanker Sets Sail Amid Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025