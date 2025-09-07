Controversy Surrounds PM Modi's Brief Visit to Manipur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's anticipated brief visit to Manipur has been criticized by the Congress as an insult to the locals who have awaited his visit amidst ongoing ethnic unrest for over two years. This comes after over 260 deaths and significant displacement due to tribal violence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13, sparking controversy due to the brevity of his stay. The Congress has labeled the visit as an 'insult' to the state's residents, who have awaited his presence for 29 months.
Congress communications official Jairam Ramesh criticized the planned three-hour visit, dismissing it as a 'non-visit' and questioning Modi's intentions. The short stay has angered some politicians, who view it as insensitive to local suffering.
Manipur has faced significant ethnic violence since May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced. The central government imposed President's rule after the Chief Minister's resignation.