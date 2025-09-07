Controversy Surrounds PM Modi's Brief Visit to Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Manipur on September 13, sparking controversy due to the brevity of his stay. The Congress has labeled the visit as an 'insult' to the state's residents, who have awaited his presence for 29 months.

Congress communications official Jairam Ramesh criticized the planned three-hour visit, dismissing it as a 'non-visit' and questioning Modi's intentions. The short stay has angered some politicians, who view it as insensitive to local suffering.

Manipur has faced significant ethnic violence since May 2023 between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, resulting in over 260 deaths and thousands being displaced. The central government imposed President's rule after the Chief Minister's resignation.